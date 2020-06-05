New Members for June 2020

Harp Law

Hadi A. Harp, Esq.

1001 Woodward Ave., Ste 500

Detroit, 48226

248-987-8002

LawHarp.com

Facebook: Harp Law

Harp Law provides practical legal services to small-businesses and families in the areas of business and estate planning. Founding attorney Hadi A. Harp advises business clients through all stages of their growth cycle, from inception to exit, and everything in between. This includes assistance with business set-up, contracts, outside general counsel services, and business succession. Their estate planning practice ensures that professionals and families of all shapes and sizes are protected for incapacity and the inevitable. This includes the preparation of wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, guardian nominations, and patient advocate designations (also known as advanced healthcare directives). Above all, their purpose is to help build, sustain, and protect what matters to their clients: their children, business, assets, and legacy. Attorney Hadi A. Harp was born and raised in Dearborn, and graduated from Fordson High School, University of Michigan, and UCLA School of Law. Harp Law is centrally located at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit. Learn more about how they can help build, sustain, and protect what matters to you at www.LawHarp.com.

Real Estate One

Eric Blaine, Managing Broker

23756 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48124

248-808-4758

blaino.com

Facebook: Eric Blaine Realtor

The Real Estate One Family of Companies is a Michigan-based company and the largest real estate broker in the state and ranked 12th nationally. Established in 1929, the company has grown to almost 2,500 family members and 75 company-owned and franchise offices across the state. In their third generation of family ownership, The Real Estate One Family of Companies consists of four real estate brands, Real Estate One, Max Broock, Johnstone & Johnstone and the Charles Reinhart Company, as well HomeSuite, the one-stop shop of real estate services comprised of John Adams Mortgage, Capital Title Insurance Agency, Insurance One and more. From their co-workers to clients, the members of this company-wide family dedicate themselves to the core values of excellence, caring, integrity, teamwork and empowerment. Demonstrating these values to their fullest potential has earned the honor of being one of Michigan’s Top Workplaces since 2011. Every day is spent striving towards their mission of creating the best real estate experience through their family of services.

The Custard Hut

Zahra Saad, owner

25947 W. Warren

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

313-278-5577

Facebook: The Custard Hut

Instagram: @the_custardhut

The Custard Hut makes you automatically think frozen custard, right? The owners hope so. Originally established in 1979 with a change in ownership in 2013, The Hut (as the business and regular customers affectionately call it) was always a neighborhood staple however, the current owner wanted The Hut to be known world wide. In only a few years’ time, The Hut achieved notoriety thanks to the Hot Waffle Sandwich. The now infamous Hot Waffle Sandwich contains their creamy custard between two toasted waffles with your choice of toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, or, their personal favorite, Nutella. The Hut also serves up other delicious custard concoctions such as flurries, cones, sundaes, as well as hard scoop, slushes, and shakes, but they recommend that on your first visit to them you try the Hot Waffle Sandwich. First time customers to The Hut should never let a line out the door scare them away, as it moves quickly, and everyone knows that line just means you’ve come to the right spot. You can stay up to date on Hut happenings by following them on Instagram or on Facebook. They are participating with DoorDash deliveries, or you can stop in for your favorites today. Remember, if you are coming in you must be in a mask and only two people allowed in at a time.