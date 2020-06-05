Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Southgate city officials celebrate high school’s graduating student officers

Photo courtesy of the city of Southgate
Southgate elected officials met with Southgate Anderson High School graduating student officers May 30 to celebrate the city’s class of 2020 in front of a celebratory banner at city hall. Mayor Joseph Kuspa (left) is joined by City Council President John Graziani, Student Historian Ben Altizer, Student President Nada Sedrati, Student Vice President Stavros Karagiannis, Student Secretary Hannah Funk, School Board President Tim Estheimer and City Council Liaison Phillip Rauch.

By SUE SUCHYTA
Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – In a year when COVID-19 has forced the change of many traditions, city officials gathered with the high school’s graduating student officers in front of a congratulatory city hall banner.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa, along with City Council President John Graziani, School Board President Tim Estheimer and City Council liaison Phillip Rauch, congratulated class of 2020 Southgate Anderson student officers Ben Altizer, student historian; Nada Sedrati, student president; Stavros Karagiannis, student vice president; and Hannah Funk, student secretary, May 30 outside city hall.

Kuspa said the Southgate Anderson class of 2020 had an unusual end to their senior year, with the cancellation of classes, events and traditional activities.

“The banner that was installed on our municipal building was our way of showing our support for this unique class of graduates,” he said.

Kuspa said he, along with four city council members, Graziani, Rauch, Mark Farrah and Chris Rollet, are all graduates of Southgate Community Schools.

“So, this graduating class is very special to us, and we are happy to officially welcome the Class of 2020 to the ranks of Southgate alumni,” he said.