4 Downriver cities receive Financially Distressed Cities grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Four Downriver cities – Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and River Rouge – have been awarded grants through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program, the State Treasury announced.

The awards, which state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced May 20, were awarded to 14 municipalities in Michigan, and were awarded to communities under “probable financial stress,” as defined by state law.

The grants are for specific projects, services or strategies which help move a city toward financial stability.

Eubanks said this year’s grants focus on infrastructure and public safety.

Allen Park was awarded $189,194 for public safety enhancement, which includes repair of the fire station roof, and purchase of integrated police body and in-car cameras.

Lincoln Park was awarded $175,000, which will be used to provide a backup power source — a generator — for critical public buildings.

Melvindale will receive two new police vehicles and will be able to replace police equipment with its $139,189 grant, while River Rouge will use its $76,378 grant award to replace two police vehicles.

The 2020 grant money includes a new $2.5 million grant, and $200,000 carryover from the previous fiscal year. Individual cities must apply for specific grants each year.