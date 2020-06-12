Black Lives Matter protest kicks off at Riverview’s Young Patriots Park

Peaceful protests, marches continue across Downriver

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – As peaceful protests continued throughout Downriver last week in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, participants gathered in Young Patriots Park June 11 to begin a protest march.

Attendee Angela Croft, a Taylor city councilwoman, said she wants people to understand that BLM is not an “anti-police” movement.

This is about coming together,” she said. “I know a lot of good officers, both in my family and for the city of Taylor. There are issues that we need to reform, and we need to change how we train. I think that is key, and we have to keep the conversation going.”

Croft said de-escalation training for police officers is critical, and hopefully that will lead to change.

Karrell Lewis of Allen Park, who is black, also hopes for change, and brought his 8-year-old son, Sean, to the protest so he can understand another side of his culture and can “understand what it means to be black.”

“I hope he becomes mindful, and knows all lives matter, and black lives matter,” he said.

Another black attendee, event organizer Alize Knudsen, 22, of Canton Township, a Downriver native, said she found it “amazing” that so many people came to the protest, ready to see some change.

“I think the most important part is that people are willing to see what is going on and to make the change,” she said. “Young people can definitely make a change, and our voices can be heard, and we have to make sure that they are.”

The participants at Young Patriots Park walked along Sibley Road east to Fort Street, north to Pennsylvania Road, then south on Fort to Williamsburg Drive, ending at the Riverview police station, where the crowd observed a period of silence in memory of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody. The group then returned to Young Patriots Park for open mic and a candlelight vigil in memory of the lives which have been lost to police brutality.

Knudsen said she has experienced a lot of racism in her life.

“I have been called the n-word, just walking around with my friends and my family,” she said. “The stares, the looks and stuff like that is the racism I have encountered.”

Event organizer Nina Baldwin, 22, of Trenton, who is Latino, said she is grateful to the community for attending the protest.

“It is just amazing to see Downriver come together, because Downriver needs an event like this,” she said. “It is amazing to see such a big turnout.”

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-23rd District), who spoke before the march began, said those assembled were there because they know that they have to create change to start the healing process in communities, and to ensure justice for communities of color in Michigan and throughout the country.

“The one way that I know we will see tangible results is by voting in this year’s election,” he said.

Camilleri said the officials people elect impact their lives every single day.

“The policies that people are advocating for us to change right now are often made in the state legislature or at city council,” he said. “That is why it is so important to know who your local elected officials are.”

Camilleri encouraged those who were not registered to vote to see the volunteers on site to sign up.

“You can register online, you can register at your local clerk’s office and you can also register on election day, because of the way that we have made changes here in Michigan,” he said. “There is no excuse for you not to participate.”

Camilleri reminded the young adults in attendance that this is their country, too.

“The only way we are going to make sure all of our voices are heard is if you participate in our elections, because that is where the change is going to happen,” he said.

Participant Matt Williams, who sang an inspirational song and offered an opening prayer, said the gathering of those present was a great start for the change which they hope to see.

Also, in attendance, were state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-14th District) and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District).

Clemente said she was overwhelmed by the young people who were present and showing support for black Americans.

“I grew up Downriver, and we have never had this much activism and diversity and passion,” she said. “I am very happy that we are recognizing that we need to do this for our community.”

Dingell said she was encouraged to see the young people leading and organizing the protest.

“Our future is in their hands, and it makes me feel like there is a lot of hope,” she said.