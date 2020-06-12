Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Brier Rabbit Park gets ADA compliant playground

The current Brier Rabbit tot lot in Allen Park.

By SUE SUCHYTA
Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – A Wayne County Parks millage grant for $126,763 will fund new playground equipment for Brier Rabbit tot lot, which will be compliant with the Americans

The new equipment for Brier Rabbit tot lot in Allen Park is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

With Disabilities Act.

Mayor Gail McLeod announced at the May 9 online City Council meeting that the project was awarded to Game Time, a Playcore Company, through Sinclair Recreation of Holland, Mich.

City Manager Mark Kibby said the tot lot project will include the safety tile currently in use at the city’s Humpty Dumpty tot lot, and is ADA compliant.

Kibby said the tot lot, which is on Park Avenue, between Thomas and Markese streets, and south of Allen Road, is a nice edition to the neighborhood.

“We will work with Tom (Murray, public service director), and make sure we can do additional concrete work in that area, and really come full-circle with the whole project,” Kibby said.