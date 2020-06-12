McDonald Elementary recognized for role in child, adolescent health

DEARBORN — McDonald Elementary School was one of 50 Michigan schools recognized by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles impacting its students.

The Michigan School Wellness Award program is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition.

The program aims to engage schools statewide in creating healthy school environments by establishing school wellness teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top-level Gold award.

McDonald was one of 16 schools receiving the Gold award.

This year’s winners laud such achievements as building-wide offerings of health education and physical education and enhancements to the physical and social climates in schools, including transforming school meal service.

“The Michigan schools recognized with School Wellness Awards have gone above and beyond to create healthy environments that support lifelong healthy habits,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said.

“Despite unexpected school closures, teachers and staff across the state have continued to support knowledge building and healthy habits through opportunities to participate in physical activity, nutritious meals and snacks and to engage families in health promotion activities using technology.”