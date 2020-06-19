City to offer more opportunities for outdoor dining

DEARBORN – Dearborn restaurant customers can look forward to more opportunities to patronize their favorite eateries this summer, as the city is working to make it easier for businesses to add outdoor seating by using sidewalks and private property.

Indoor capacity restrictions caused by COVID-19 safety rules mean restaurants have limited seating.

In response, the city, under the direction of Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. and with support from the City Council, has directed the streamlining of the application process and waived permitting fees for restaurants to add outdoor seating to accommodate more customers. Zoning requirements also have been relaxed to allow for this enhancement.

The city’s goal is to approve a restaurant’s outdoor seating permit application in about 24 hours after receipt of all required information. Outdoor seating and sidewalk cafe applications can be found at http://cityofdearborn.org/services/permits/apply-for-permits.

Although fees are waived, businesses must get a permit to proceed. Other provisions apply.

Businesses will be able to serve food outdoors, and can provide alcohol outdoors once permission is obtained from the state and proof is provided to the city.

“The city is here to help,” O’Reilly said. “We want to clear the way for restaurants to welcome and serve as many customers as they can, safely and within the required health guidelines.”

Applications for business expansions on sidewalks and private property are available. The application process for public spaces, such as public land, parking lots, streets and alleys, is under review and is expected to be available the week of June 22.

Sheila Rucinski of Dearborn Brewing appreciates the expedited process and the potential for expanding their seating outside.

“I think it will be creating a huge benefit for Dearborn businesses, because of the indoor capacity limits,” she said. “I think expanding outdoor seating is a very positive move.”

O’Reilly agreed.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to take advantage of this enhanced opportunity to enjoy eating and drinking outside, and being served by our outstanding restaurants, bars and breweries,” O’Reilly said.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Economic and Community Development Department and the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department, and is endorsed by the downtown development authorities, the corridor authorities, the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, and the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

With outdoor seating, businesses are responsible for creating enough space for social distancing, and for providing regular sanitation. Approval can be revoked for noncompliance of any of the permit provisions.

Complete rules and details are found on the applications.

The relaxation on requirements is set to end on Nov. 1, but may be revisited in the future based on its success.