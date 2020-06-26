Dearborn city buildings closed July 3 for Independence Day holiday

Trash collection on schedule

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Administrative Center and the Bryant and Esper Branch libraries will be closed July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday, July 4.

Except for public safety employees, city workers will not be reachable on July 3. The DAC is closed to the public anyway on Fridays, but many city employees typically are working. That will not be the case for the July 3 holiday observance.

Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup will remain on a normal schedule and will not be delayed on July 3.