Drunken driver crashes into building at Our Lady of the Scapular

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A 28-year-old Wyandotte man crashed through a fence and struck a building at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish at 3 a.m. June 20 while driving south on Electric Avenue.

The driver, who was returning home from a bar in Taylor, said he lost control of his vehicle, crashing through a fence and striking the corner of a building, which did not appear to be structurally damaged.

The driver had a small cut on the bridge of his nose, which emergency medical personnel checked, and after which the man waived further medical care.

He said his passenger took off on foot before police officers arrived, and a canvass of the area failed to locate him.

The man smelled strongly of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and his speech was slurred. While standing, he swayed back and forth, and he admitted to having drank four beers, which he described as “pretty big beers.”

Police officers administered multiple field sobriety tests, after which a preliminary breath test was administered. The man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.16, twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was handcuffed, searched and transported to the Wyandotte police station, where he was booked, photographed, fingerprinted and held. He had no prior alcohol violations on his record.

His vehicle was impounded and towed.

The man was cited for an “operating while intoxicated” accident, and for damage to property. A civil reimbursement form was also completed.