Police officers ensure evacuation at scene of house fire

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — Police officers who were first one scene at a June 2 house fire in the 18300 block of Wood Avenue help ensured that all occupants were evacuated from the dwelling, from which smoke and flames were emanating from the rooftop when they arrived. They also evacuated the residents of the adjacent houses.

The Dearborn Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to the single house, and no utilities lines were damaged.

The homeowner said they heard a booming sound upstairs, and immediately saw heavy smoke coming from the room.