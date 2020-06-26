Suspect in custody after fatal shooting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Police Chief John Blair said a 77-year-old Taylor man is in custody after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot about 11 p.m. June 24 at DuPage Green Condos.

After he shot the man, he called 911 to request medical and police assistance, then waited at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. The man said he shot the younger man in self-defense. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Blair said a warrant request has been submitted to Wayne County.