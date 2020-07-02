Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

City breaks ground for new DPS facility

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Allen Park city officials break ground June 30 for the city’s new Department of Public Services facility, on a 12-acre site east of I-94 and south of Outer Drive, which includes the former Buhl athletic field. Participants in the groundbreaking include Councilman Dan Loyd (left), City Treasurer Maureen Armstrong, Council members Gary Sclack, Pam Sych and Tony Lalli, Mayor Gail McLeod, and Councilmen Charles Blevins and Matthew Valerius.