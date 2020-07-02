City breaks ground for new DPS facility

City breaks ground for new DPS facilityJuly 2, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Sue SuchytaAllen Park city officials break ground June 30 for the city’s new Department of Public Services facility, on a 12-acre site east of I-94 and south of Outer Drive, which includes the former Buhl athletic field. Participants in the groundbreaking include Councilman Dan Loyd (left), City Treasurer Maureen Armstrong, Council members Gary Sclack, Pam Sych and Tony Lalli, Mayor Gail McLeod, and Councilmen Charles Blevins and Matthew Valerius.