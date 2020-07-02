Dearborn Heights BLM rally

Dearborn Heights BLM rallyJuly 2, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Lisa Hicks-Clayton FacebookProtestors march June 28 on Annapolis near Polk Elementary to Thorne Elementary for justice and to support black lives in Dearborn Heights and across the country. The march was organized by residents Natalie Tramontana, Rachel LaPointe and Latanya Gater with goals of encouraging diversity in the local community and bring positive change to the city. Mayor Dan Paletko, Police Chief Mark Meyers, Fire Chief David Brogan, Emergency Management Director Lee Gavin, and City Council members Bob Constan and Lisa Hicks-Clayton participated in the protest.