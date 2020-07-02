Southgate man celebrating birthday dies in vehicle crash

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – A Southgate man, who was out celebrating his 22nd birthday, died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a planter and being thrown through a store window, according to local media reports.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, which took out a telephone pole and destroyed the window of Busen Appliance, 2323 Fort St. in Lincoln Park. The man died from his head injury, which was reportedly caused by his being thrown from the vehicle and smashing through the store window.

Lincoln Park Police Chief Ray Watters said the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.