Beer stolen from Heights Citgo station

Beer stolen from Heights Citgo stationJuly 10, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentTwo cases of Budweiser and Bud Light Beer were stolen from a Citgo, 25412 Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights, by a man who goes by the name of “Greenwood,” police said. The man walked out of the gas station after the theft and left in a 2018 Kia Forte. Police identified the vehicle owner who provided the name of Greenwood and that he lives in the area of Princess and Lehigh streets in Inkster. Information on the suspect can be provided to Detective Sgt. Gene Derwick at 313-277-7388.