Crestwood’s ‘Avenue Q,’ Edsel Ford’s ‘Noises Off’ earn laughter and DATA Awards

Audiences love to laugh, and two comedies, Edsel Ford High School’s “Noises Off” and Crestwood High School’s musical, “Avenue Q,” were adjudicator favorites as well, with each play receiving seven 2020 Dearborn Area Theatre Association Awards.

Divine Child High School received four awards for its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” while EFHS earned two awards for its production of the musical “Mary Poppins.”

DATA also inducted two new members into the Dearborn Theater Hall of Fame: choreographer Jennifer McPherson and actor Wayne David Parker.

Three high school seniors received DATA scholarships: EFHS thespians Lily Kanclerz and Nora Heaton, and Broadie Kielb of DCHS.

Six preteen actors from three plays received Youth in Theater Awards: Aidan Haas and Jillian Oleski, for Divine Child’s Summer Theater production of “James and the Giant Peach;” Myka Heaton and Matt Hermen, for their portrayals of Jane and Michael Banks in EFHS’s production of the musical “Mary Poppins;” and Mohammed Fawaz and Erin Preiss, for the Players Guild of Dearborn summer Guildling show, “School House Rock! Jr.”

The adult theater group Random Acts of Theatre received recognition for Paulina Bies’ stage management and Kenneth Nguyen-Phan’s lighting design, and for Cynthia Frabutt’s direction of the one act play “When Love Arrives.”

The DATA Student Design Awards, by high school, include:

Crestwood High School: For “Avenue Q,” Paulina Bies for stage management.

Dearborn High School: For “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Andrew Brown for lighting design and properties design, Lia Murphy for make-up design, Alejandro Quesada for lighting design and Adriana Viscomi for scenic art design.

Dearborn High School: For Student Directed Scenes 26, Adriana Viscomi was recognized for stage management and Alejandro Quesada was recognized for lighting design.

Divine Child High School: For “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Peter Ciarelli and Isabella Folloso were recognized for their stage management work.

Edsel Ford High School: For “Noises Off,” Meghan Duncan was recognized for sound design, Abagail Mullen for stage management, and Abigail Pitts for property design.

Edsel Ford High School: For “Mary Poppins,” Abagail Mullens was recognized for stage management and Colleen Stover for property design.

DATA Awards for Outstanding Achievement, for high school productions, by school and show, include:

Crestwood High School, “Avenue Q”

For outstanding achievement: Mahdi Osseili, featured actor in a musical; Nick Gladkowski, sound design; Paul Abbott, musical direction; Jamie Paschke, leading actress in a musical; Adam El-zein, leading actor in a musical; and Cayla Kolbusz, for both direction and production of a musical.

Dearborn High School: scenes/one acts

For outstanding achievement: Victoria Irish for direction of a scene or monologue, for “Cowbell.”

Divine Child High School, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

For outstanding achievement: Nick Boyd, Walter Grysko and Bob Bush for lighting design; Natalie Dziadzio for make-up design; Colleen Johnson for properties design; and Emily Walker and Allison Nold (double cast in the same role) for leading actress in a play.

Edsel Ford High School, “Noises Off”

For outstanding achievement: Lily Kanclerz, featured actress in a play; Christopher Adams, featured actor in a play; Dianne Rich and Bridget Bekrija, costume design; Michael Hermen and Steven Pitts, scenic design; Moogie Fawaz, leading actor in a play; and Robert Doyle, for both direction and production of a play.

Edsel Ford High School, “Mary Poppins”

For outstanding achievement: Gina Lerini, featured actress in a musical.

For a complete listing of nominees and winners, go to dearbornareatheatre.org or visit its Facebook page, Dearborn Area Theatre Association.