Dearborn man dies in Detroit motorcycle crash

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Mohamed Algami, 25, of Dearborn was killed as a result of a motorcycle crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit about 8 p.m. July 4.

Friends and family identified Algami on social media and through a GoFundMe page.

Algami and a friend were riding their motorcycles and exited northbound on the freeway to Davison. According to the preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police Metro South, Algami entered the curve too quick and struck a concrete embankment and caution arrow sign.

The victim’s friend rendered first aid to Algami before first responders arrived.

Algami’s gun was placed onto the embankment, and police reported that the gun was stolen from the crash scene. A group of people who were gathered nearby did move over to the crash scene, but it is unknown who took the gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account raised $16,627 as of July 9, exceeding its $15,000 goal.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])