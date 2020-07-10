Police ask public’s help in fatal hit-and-run

DEARBORN — Police are asking the public’s help in solving a July 5 hit-and-run in which a Detroit man was killed.

Investigation revealed that unknown vehicle traveling west on Michigan Avenue near Gulley Road struck a pedestrian and fled. The pedestrian — a Detroit man — was transported an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the vehicle is possibly a black or dark-colored four-door sedan, and should have significant damage to the front-end passenger side. The passenger side headlight should be damaged or missing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to identifying the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (773-2587), or go online to www.1800speakup.org.

“It is unfortunate that the driver involved did not stop or render aid,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Hopefully, anyone with information regarding this incident will contact us.”