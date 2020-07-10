Police Blotter for week of July 12, 2020

Allen Park

Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend

A 24-year-old Allen Park man living with his girlfriend and their child was arrested for assault and taken into custody June 24 when an argument became physical and he physically attacked her to prevent her from leaving their residence in the 14900 block of O’Connor Avenue, police said.

The woman said that when she attempted to leave the house, he became aggressive, pulling her hair and slapping her, and then grabbed a baseball bat, which he used to threaten her. She said he also threw her into a wall. She added that their newborn child was in the room during the physical abuse.

Police officers arrested the man and took him into custody, after which he was transported to the police station for booking. Photographs were taken of the woman’s injuries.

Driver asleep at a stoplight arrested for fourth drunken driving offense

A 46-year-old Lincoln Park man was arrested at 4:26 a.m. June 21, on eastbound Outer Drive at Enterprise Drive, which was his fourth operating under the influence of liquor, which is treated as a felony after a third conviction.

A police officer on patrol found him asleep at the wheel, which occurred when he was at a stoplight and failed to wake up when the traffic light changed. The police officer woke up the driver, who smelled strongly of intoxicants, and who had a liquor bottle in the car console which was 75 percent empty.

The man failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.23, nearly three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

His car, a 2011 white Dodge Charger, was impounded and towed, and the license plate was confiscated and replaced with a repeat offender plate. An “operating while impaired” vehicle seizure form was completed and served for forfeiture proceedings.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was booked and held without bond.

Dearborn

Gym cited for operating against executive order

Police responded to Crunch Fitness, 5601 Mercury Drive, to check for violations of an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to the coronavirus.

Under the order, gyms are supposed to remain closed until further notice.

The gym was open with multiple customers inside. Officers issued the general manager a cease and desist June 25 as well as a citation for refusing to close the gym.

According to the report, the general manager said the gym would continue to operate.

Police issued a violation of emergency management act, which was given to an employee.

Man reports attempted home repair scam

A resident contacted police June 30 to file a report after a man attempted to scam him for a home repair the previous day.

The resident said that he was approached June 29 outside his house by the man who offered to do stucco repairs. According to the report, the man identified himself with a name and said he was doing work in the area and had excess stucco he needed to use up.

The man offered to make repairs to the resident’s home for $200, but when the work was finished the resident said the man said $1,800 was owed.

The resident said he would only pay the $200 agreed to and that the man would have to take him to court to get more money.

After that conversation, the man left the area and hasn’t been seen since. The man was driving a newer model silver GMC Canyon pickup truck and had a boy with him, possibly his son.

The resident said he wanted to notify police because he was afraid the man may try to scam other residents. Police were informed that the work the man did was described as “shoddy” and the stucco was already failing.

There is no security footage of the man.

Dearborn Heights

Teacher victim of identify fraud

A local teacher told police June 16 that her information was used to file for unemployment benefits.

She received two letters June 5 from the Michigan Unemployment Agency regarding the benefits which were filed for using her name and Social Security number. One of the two letters was a Monetary Determination letter and other was requesting more information about the unemployment benefits.

The teacher contacted her human resources department and advised them she hadn’t filed for the benefits. She is currently employed by a school in Dearborn.

A fraud report was made with the Federal Trade Commission and the unemployment office.

Documents, change stolen from vehicle

A woman filed a police report after documents and assorted change were missing from her 2017 Nissan Altima overnight June 19 to 20.

The Nissan was parked behind her apartment in the parking lot south of the building June 19 and she noticed it was ransacked the next day. When asked if the vehicle was locked, the said it was unlocked and that all go her belongings from the glove box and center console were thrown on the vehicle’s floor. An envelope with the victim’s bill of sale, old insurance and old registration were stolen from the glove compartment. Also, approximately $2 in change was stolen from the center console.

There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim said there were no security cameras at the apartment complex.

Lincoln Park

Two windows shattered at former Sears store

Two second floor windows, one on the east side and one on the north side, of the former Sears store at Southfield and Dix were discovered shattered the night of June 30, following a report of an unknown man breaking into the building.

Police officers searched the building, and did not find anyone inside. They were unable to determine if anything was missing. The building’s security guard said he would arrange for the windows, valued at $1,500, to be boarded up.

Liquor store sign damaged by customer fireworks

Two customers of Applewood Liquor Store, 743 Southfield Road, were seen on surveillance video the night of July 1 deliberately damaging the 8-foot-by-5-foot store sign with Roman candle-style fireworks before driving away.

The two men, who drove off in an older model white pickup truck, were both black. One man was 28 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a yellow T-shirt and black jeans. The other man, 21 years old, was also 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a small build, and with hair in medium length dreadlocks. He was wearing a gold baseball cap, a long silver necklace, and a white T-shirt.

The owner of the store agreed to provide surveillance video footage of the vandalism to police detectives.

Melvindale

Caller threatens to stop nearby loud music if police officers did not

A resident in the 18800 block of Wood Street called police officers June 27 and threatened to take matters into his own hands if the officers did not get a nearby man to stop playing loud music from his truck.

The responding officers, who did not find the music to be unreasonable loud upon arrival, spoke to the man in the truck, who agreed to turn down the volume. The officers also counseled the complainant, who was advised to not make statements which could be construed as a threat.

Car abandoned after ‘doing donuts’

A driver of a gold-colored Honda vehicle was reportedly “doing donuts” the afternoon of June 29 in a parking in the 2400 block of Oakwood Boulevard.

When police officers arrived, they found the car parked, with no driver present. The car had no license plate. A check of the Law Enforcement Information Network traced the car’s registration to a Hamtramck address. The car’s ignition was found to be intact.

The car was marked as abandoned, and a 48-hour watch period was established prior to its potential removal.

Riverview

Vehicle vandalized on Quarry Street

A 2018 blue Chevrolet Equinox was reported vandalized June 8 in the 17000 block of Quarry Street by its owner. She said the vehicle, which was scratched with a key on its passenger side and rear trunk door, is usually parked in her garage, but she had parked it in the driveway while work was being done on her house. She said a nearby store may have captured surveillance footage of the vandalism on its security cameras.

Southgate

Package theft ongoing problem at apartment complex

A woman living in an apartment building in the 16200 block of Lowell Street reported a package theft June 24, which she said has become an ongoing issue at the complex.

The victim said Amazon delivered a package containing a black Apple air pod case, with an Air Jordan symbol, valued at $14, to the entry way of her building, and documented the delivery with a digital photo, but the package was stolen before she could claim it.

The woman said package theft is an ongoing issue at the apartment complex, and she hopes to help document the problem to provide incentive for the situation to be addressed.

Unsecured dirt bike stolen from apartment parking shelter

A resident of an apartment in the 13000 block of Village Park Drive reported the afternoon of June 25 that an unsecured Tao DB10 Motocross dirt bike was stolen overnight from a covered parking spot north of her apartment building. She said she notified the apartment complex leasing office of the theft.

There were no suspects. The dirt bike was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

Taylor

BB pellets shatter apartment door glass

Two glass windows of an apartment entry door in the 23800 block of Crisler Street were shattered the night of June 23 by BB pellets.

The victim said he was sitting in his living room when he heard the sound of something hitting his front door. He said he did not see anyone in the area when he went to his door to investigate.

He was advised to tell the apartment manager about the damage, which was estimated to be a $300 repair.

Vehicle window shattered by BBs while woman is driving

A woman driving a dealership vehicle said the front and rear passenger side windows were shattered by BB gun pellets the night of June 24 as she was turning from westbound Ecorse Road to southbound Beech Daly Road.

The victim said she heard the sound of three gunshots, followed by the sound of breaking glass. After she completed her turn, she said she pulled off the road and called police officers.

The driver was not hurt. The responding police officers found BB pellets lodged in the window glass of the front passenger side window of the silver 2020 Ford Fusion.

Trenton

Fishing equipment stolen from boat at marina

Three St. Croix fishing rods, valued at $600, and three Abu Garcia St. Croix fishing rods, valued at $200, were reported stolen the morning of June 28 from a boat docked at C-Port Marina.

The victim said it had been two weeks since he had been on his boat. He said about three weeks ago, beer had been stolen from the boat’s refrigerator, but he hadn’t bothered to report it. There were no suspects.

Seller from online pet sales site cons customer

A woman reported a fraud the morning of June 22, after an online dog seller directed her to buy a $300 Amazon gift card and she provided them with the numbers on the gift card. The victim reported that the seller told her the gift card was invalid, and directed her to purchase a second gift card, which she declined to do.

The woman then contacted her credit union about using her credit card to purchase the gift card for the fraudulent transaction at a local pharmacy. She was instructed to contact police detectives if anything further occurred.

Wyandotte

Screaming, drunken man arrested

A drunk and disorderly 25-year-old Wyandotte man was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. June 28 when he refused to stop screaming at people outside a bar near Oak and First streets.

A police officer on patrol heard a man screaming in the area, and when he investigated, he found a shirtless man standing in the middle of First Street, south of Oak Street, yelling at several nearby people.

When questioned by the police officer, that man said that he had been assaulted, but he was unable to identify his attacker. He appeared to be intoxicated, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Several bystanders said the man was harassing people, and said he tried several times to instigate fights with patrons at a nearby bar.

The man was asked multiple times to stop shouting and to leave the area, but failed to comply. He was then arrested, handcuffed, searched and taken to the police station, where he was booked, fingerprinted and held.

Riverview man arrested for drunken driving

A 53-year-old Riverview man who claimed he was speeding home in heavy rain to let his dog out was arrested the night of June 28 for operating while impaired.

A police officer on patrol, who was stopped at a light on southbound Fort Street at Ford Avenue, said when the light turned green, a vehicle sped by him, going 80 mph in a 45-mph zone, with no headlights on.

The police officer conducted a traffic stop near Fort and Pine streets. The driver, whose eyes were bloodshot and glossy, had slurred speech and delayed reactions to questions. A strong odor of intoxicants emanated from the vehicle.

The man initially tried to hand the police officer a credit card instead of his driver’s license, while claiming that he had not been drinking that night. However, he proceeded to fail multiple field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. He was handcuffed, searched and taken into custody.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm and Sue Suchyta.)