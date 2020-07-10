Tobacco stolen from Heights BP station

Tobacco stolen from Heights BP stationJuly 10, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentDearborn Heights Police are searching for information on two suspects who stole tobacco from a BP, 27380 Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn Heights, and fled in a 2016 to 2018 GMC Terrain or Acadia. The two entered the gas station with the woman walking up to the counter and requesting tobacco. The clerk placed the item on the counter and provided the total. When the woman asked the man if he had cash, he walked toward the exit then opened the door as the woman grabbed the tobacco and left. The suspects are a black woman approximately 20 to 25 years old and 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and a black man approximately the same age, but 5 feet and 7 inches to 5 feet and 9 inches tall. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Gene Derwick at 313-277-7388.