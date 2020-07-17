A different kind of Dearborn Homecoming planned for Aug. 7-9

A different kind of Dearborn Homecoming planned for Aug. 7-9July 17, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the city of DearbornService clubs, charity organizations and cultural arts groups rely on Homecoming to raise money for their work in Dearborn all year round. In 2020, fundraising will be through a virtual event Aug. 7 to 9 shown on cable television, with additional access via www.cityofdearborn.org and through social media. A separate but related fundraiser of a drive-through chicken dinner will also take place Aug. 8.