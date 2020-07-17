Amid pandemic and politics: Make way for ducklings

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Amid the coronavirus and contentious politics, the activities of first responders took a lighthearted turn July 9 with the rescue of ducklings from a storm drain.

When a morning jogger discovered a worried mother duck hovering near a storm drain on Country Club Drive, he and another resident tried in vain to remove the grate to gain access. When their efforts seemed futile, local first responders came to the rescue.

The team — Wyandotte Animal Control Officer Madison McKenzie, Riverview Police Officers Derek Gentry and K9 Officer Bruce Herrick, and Riverview Firefighters Brian Davenport and David Murray — removed the grate, and McKenzie was able to scoop up the ducklings with long-handled nets and return them safely to the mother duck and a safer area.