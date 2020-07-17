DPS high school graduation ceremonies

DPS high school graduation ceremoniesJuly 17, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Public SchoolsA Dearborn High School senior (left) displays her diploma as her parents watch during a graduation ceremony at the school July 14. Personalized graduation ceremonies were held this week for each of the three high schools, Edsel Ford, Fordson and Dearborn high schools along with the Dearborn Magnet High School. Due to the coronavirus the district’s traditional graduation ceremonies were delayed and adjusted. At all three schools, a driver pulled up to the school, allowing the graduate and two adults to exit and get in a line, then graduates had their names read, diplomas presented and posed for a professional picture before proceeding to their vehicle.