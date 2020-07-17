Heights man charged in freeway shooting

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Devonte Burton, 28, of Dearborn Heights was charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Detroit woman on the Southfield Freeway at West McNichols.

In a July 15 press release, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharged of a firearm from a moving vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and five counts of felony firearm against Burton.

Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers responded to the area in response to reports of a shooting at 5:51 p.m. July 11.

Once at the scene, officers discovered the Detroit woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by first responders for medical treatment of her injuries.

According to MSP Metro Detroit Twitter account, the woman was paralyzed from being shot with a handgun through her front passenger window, allegedly by Burton.

Burton was arrested as a result of an investigation by Michigan State Police and Detroit police.

During his arraignment in the 36th District Court, Burton received a $225,000 cash and surety bond. A probable cause hearing is set for July 24 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for July 31, both in front of 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles.

