Liquor store shooting leaves two injured

DEARBORN — A double shooting July 16 at Five Star Liquor, 7951 Chase Road near Tireman Avenue, is under investigation police after two people were injured.

The men were shot as they walked into the store, but their conditions were not known as of publication.

Police responded to the scene about 10:15 p.m. and closed off the parking lot while evidence was gathered.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting can contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2240.

