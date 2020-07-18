Local theaters stage outdoor shows

Fisher sets the stage for a January reopening

While Broadway in Detroit hopes to light up the stage at the Fisher Theater and the Detroit Opera House next January as it reschedules Broadway tours, local theaters are opening on a limited basis with outdoor performances.

SCP HOSTS OUTSIDE COMEDY SHOW

Southgate Community Players have scheduled the “Lighten Up! Comedy Show” for 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Market Center Park, 13631 Eureka Road in Southgate.

The show, which features the talent of comedians Billy Reno, Steve Hansen and Shane Dials, will perform for one night only at the outdoor venue.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. Those in attendance will be asked to adhere to social distancing practices.

Tickets are $15, and are available by phone, at 734-282-4727, or online, at bit.ly/2DMD6d9. For more information, go to the Southgate Community Player’s Facebook page.

YARDTHEATRE LAUNCHES THREE ORIGINAL PLAYS

YARDTHEATRE will launch three original short plays by local playwright Roman D’Ambrosio at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 with an outdoor performance at 640 Horton Street in Detroit.

Directed and hosted by Michael Lapp, the show features local actors Mike Suchyta of Dearborn and Maggie Alger of Detroit.

Admission is free, with beverages available for purchase. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

JET TO PREMIERE OUTDOOR YOUTH TRAINING PROGRAM CULMINATING IN A SHOW

The JET will premiere a professional youth theater training program Aug. 3 to 14, for ages 8 to 18, at 1124 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake.

The program will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with early drop-off and latchkey available. The sessions will be held outdoors, weather permitting, and will culminate in an open-air performance of Larry Shue’s “My Emperor’s New Clothes,” based the Hans Christian Anderson story.

The program will feature Actors Equity Association union instructors. The program fee is $500 per participant.

For more information, call 248-788-2900 or email [email protected]

BROADWAY IN DETROIT SCHEDULES SHOWS FOR 2021

Broadway in Detroit is hoping to raise the curtain at both the Fisher Theater and the Detroit Opera House during the 2021 calendar year, beginning with “SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical,” originally slated for June, and now scheduled to run in January.

“SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical,” will run Jan. 12 to 24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit.

The musical follows the singer, a Boston native, who first sang in church, through her rise to become a dance floor diva. The musical contains more than 20 of her hit songs, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” and is a tribute to “the voice of a generation.”

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” will run Jan. 27 to Feb. 7, as it brings the first Broadway tour back to the Detroit Opera House.

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” will run May 4 to 9, followed by “The Band’s Visit” June 9 to 20, both at the Fisher Theater.

“Disney’s Frozen” will run Sept. 8 to 19, 2021, at the Detroit Opera House.

“The Cher Show” will not be rescheduled, but will be replaced by “An Officer and A Gentleman,” with run dates not yet announced.

For more information, call Broadway In Detroit at 313-872-1000 or go to Broadway in Detroit.com.