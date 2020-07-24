Camper stolen

Camper stolenJuly 24, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentPolice are asking for information on the whereabouts of a 1996 Sunlite Trailer Coach camper that was parked in the lot of a business at 25380 Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights. The camper was parked at the location on July 7 when two white men exited a newer model Ford F-150, hooked the camper to the truck and drove west on Van Born Road. Information on the incident can be provided to the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7388 or Detective Sgt. Gene Derwick at 313-277-7388.