Dearborn City Clerk’s Office open Aug. 1 for absentee voter ballots

Absentee voter ballots can be requested through at 4 p.m. Aug. 3

DEARBORN – People who are registered to vote, or will be registered, in Dearborn may still request absent voter ballots from the City Clerk’s Office prior to the Aug. 4 primary election.

To accommodate residents, the City Clerk’s Office inside the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1. People will be able to register to vote or request absentee voter ballots, or both.

All eligible and registered voters can request an absentee voter ballot without a reason, through 4 p.m. Aug. 3, for the Aug. 4 election.

To request an absentee voter ballot, you must submit an application — which can be obtained from the Clerk’s Office or on the city’s website—in writing to the Clerk’s Office.

If you are registering to vote or updating your address on Election Day, Aug. 4, you can request an absentee voter ballot while you register.

People can also register to vote or ask for an absentee ballot during regular office hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Absentee voter ballots can be dropped off at the drop box in front of the DAC. The drop box is located in the parking lot, close to the building. It looks like a mailbox but is painted gray. It is accessible by driving up to it.

Absentee voter ballots also can be mailed through the United States Postal Service. USPS delivery times have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so residents should ensure their ballot is mailed early enough to arrive at the DAC by Aug. 4. Additional postage is required if mailing through USPS.

Absentee voter ballots must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Aug. 4. For more information, contact the Clerk’s Office at 313-943-2010.