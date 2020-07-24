Drunken driver damages property, arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

An early morning traffic stop July 11 at Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard removed a dangerous, drunken and unlicensed 20-year-old Detroit driver from the public roads before she or others were harmed, police said.

The woman, who was first seen traveling east on Eureka at Biddle in a gray Dodge Avenger, failed to stop for a traffic signal, drove into the landscaping at Henry Ford Wyandotte Physical Therapy, and then struck a light pole in a grassy area.

She then drove north on Biddle near Oak, traveling on the shoulder and swerving around vehicles, and failed to yield to the traffic signal at Biddle and Oak, almost striking a vehicle trying to turn onto Biddle from Oak.

The woman then started driving north in the southbound Biddle lanes, at which time the police officer initiated a traffic stop.

The woman admitted that she did not have a driver’s license, and said she had been drinking earlier. Her speech was slurred, her eyes were glossy, and she smelled of intoxicants.

The woman failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.15, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The woman was arrested and placed in the back of a police vehicle. The car passengers were uncooperative and would not volunteer any information about the driver.

The vehicle was impounded and towed, and digital photos were taken to document the path of damage caused by the driver.

The driver was taken to the police station, where she refused to take another breath test, so a search warrant for a blood draw from Henry Ford Hospital Wyandotte was obtained.

She was then placed in a detox cell to sober up.

The woman was cited for operating while impaired, operating without having acquired a driver’s license, and disobeying traffic signals.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a potential tragedy was prevented by removing the woman from roadway, and said it is likely she would have injured herself and others if not stopped.