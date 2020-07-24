Melvindale man charged with felonies in freeway shooting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

A 51-year-old Melvindale man was charged with several felonies following a July 19 incident in which he fired shots at a driver on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, WWJ News Radio 950 reported.

The gunman was part of a group of motorcyclists who were trying to block off the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road after a fellow motorcyclist crashed in the left lane.

When a driver tried to navigate past the crash scene by driving into the right lane, the man’s girlfriend jumped on the hood of the car, while the man fired several shots at the car. The driver was injured from broken glass, but was not hit by any bullets.

When witnesses called 911, some of the motorcyclists fled the scene, while the Melvindale man was arrested and his gun seized.

He was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony firearm counts. His girlfriend was not charged.