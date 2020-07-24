Wallet taken

Wallet takenJuly 24, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentAn unknown older man walking with a cane picked up a wallet in the parking lot of Everfresh Market, 20125 Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights, and didn’t return it to its owner. According to police, the owner dropped a wallet next to his vehicle before entering the store. The man, described as older, black and walking with cane, wearing a white T-shirt, black and white basketball shorts and black Nike shoes, allegedly picked up the wallet and left on foot northbound. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Sgt. Nick Hutchens at [email protected] or at 313-277-7405.