Allen Park gets CDBG block grant to provide ADA compliant play structure

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The Wayne County Community Development Block Grant Program announced a preliminary $183,000 grant for Kennedy Park, City Manager Mark Kibby said at the July 28 City Council meeting.

The preliminary notification, for the 2020 CDBG program year, would be used to expand the existing playscape and swing set by an additional 1,000 square feet, and would provide a new playscape which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Kibby said the project would include 305 linear feet of new sidewalk and ADA curb ramps to provide access to the existing playscape and shelter, which is currently accessible only by traversing a grassy area.

“I need to thank Parks and Recreation Director Pat Hawkins for providing me with a fair amount of information in a short time so I could get the grant application submitted,” Kibby said.