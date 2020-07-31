DACC’s Taste of Dearborn postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

DEARBORN — It is with responsible optimism the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Taste of Dearborn presented by Jim Thorpe, Ameriprise Financial, until June 16, 2021, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’ve attended Taste of Dearborn in the past, you know it’s a fun, crowded, food fest. The Chamber will honor all tickets bought in 2020 for the 2021 event.

In place of the one-day option, the DACC offering Dearborn’s Taste of Take Out (or Dine In) for the month of August. Beginning Aug. 6, the chamber has pivoted, and invites its more than 1,500 attendees to enjoy the varied cuisines the whole month, supporting Dearborn restauranteurs. Experience Italian, Middle Eastern and Thai cuisines as well as burgers, beers and more via takeout or dine-in settings.

Dearborn is poised with proper precautions and social distancing to host attendees with delicious options. Please check out the DACC website at www.dearbornareachamber.org and Facebook page for updates beginning Aug. 6 and seek out restaurants who are partners. Their offerings of specials and treats in the month of August will be listed.

Show your Groupon receipt for the discount or food item the restaurant will be offering. Groupon tickets are still available, or you may purchase at the DACC website.

“We appreciate everyone’s support as we traverse and move forward through this health crisis.” DACC President Jackie Lovejoy said. “Be safe and be well, we will eat, drink and be merry together in 2021.”