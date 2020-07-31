Dearborn Administrative Center open for voters 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 4 for Election Day

DEARBORN – The City Clerk’s Office inside the Dearborn Administrative Center will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4, for those who need to register to vote or to drop off an absent voter ballot.

Although the DAC, 16901 Michigan Ave., is usually closed for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m. daily, it will remain open for voters during that time on Aug. 4.

Absentee voter ballots also can be placed in the DAC drop box, in the DAC parking lot, until 8 p.m. Aug. 4 for those who do not want to enter the building. The drop box is gray but otherwise looks like a mail box.

As capacity limits are still being maintained for public health purposes, residents should give themselves extra time to vote as a line may form outside the DAC as people wait to get inside.

Those already registered to vote may vote at their normal polling location, and should also give themselves more time as COVID-19 safety protocols will apply.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 313-943-2021.