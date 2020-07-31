Homecoming, Taste of Dearborn: Nothing is normal this year

“The noblest art is that of making others happy”

― P.T. Barnum

August is here and with that comes, normally … well, nothing is quite normal right now, is it? Homecoming should be this weekend, and in the efforts to keep our COVID-19 spike low, it has been paused for 2020.

We at the Chamber see the joy this brings to our area first-hand; we’re still fielding calls on Cruisin’ Dearborn — our car cruise — and from Special All Stars Day participants. Both will be missed along with the rides, the food, the music … and the fireworks! The comaradery and hometown feel that we have draws 20,000 a day to our area every year.

In place of this is an effort to bring some of that fun directly to your house, the city and Dearborn Community Fund are hosting a Different Kind of Dearborn Homecoming Aug. 7 to 9, on CDTV (on local channels 10 for WOW customers and 12 for Comcast). Besides profiling the 21 local charities that help make Homecoming and our area wonderful, you can see the thrilling fireworks after 9 p.m. each night!

You can see a small preview here.

This great website lets you choose your favorite charity to support as well, so if you spend time with the Rotarians, Goodfellows, or Kiwanians in their tents, enjoy supporting the Firefighters Burn Drive, the Exchange Club, or the Chamber’s Special All Stars, you simply pick your favorites and donate … all 21 supporting charities are there, and then raise a pop or glass at home as the fireworks help us celebrate safely.

The Chamber normally champions our business community, routinely “bringing your demographic to your door,” and classically that’s been with the Taste of Dearborn. This year we’re being responsibly optimistic and pivoting to a Taste of Take-Out or Dine-In for our ticket holders. Beginning Aug. 6 through the month, if you’re a ticket holder you can take your time and dine in or carryout our Taste of Dearborn restaurants at your leisure.

Tickets will be honored for 2021’s event as well. Simply show your chamber receipt or Groupon (it won’t be processed) to access the savings the entire month of August.

If you’ve attended, you know this is an action-packed evening of food and fun. Now you can spread that out over August, perhaps on those nights it’s just too hot to cook. Check out the chamber’s website for our participating restaurant partners. We’re updating it daily at www.dearbornareachamber.org.

“When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity.”

—John F. Kennedy

I am using JFK’s quote again, as we move forward because I am exposed to some weariness, and a lot of hope and optimism from our community members, our businesses and our staff. We take turns shouldering the load and keeping all the balls in the air (another nod to P.T. Barnum) as we traverse this pandemic.

This is our opportunity to shine, help each other through these tough times. Folks are avoiding being sick and protecting their families, and we still need to keep our economy moving as well. If you don’t have your Taste ticket yet, check out our website and dine in or carry out all month with discounts. Wear your mask and engage safely. Buy gift cards from the safety of your home. Business owners can sign up at https://bit.ly/2MvojV8 and receive those dollars now, and customers later. Remember a kind word — even through the mask — can be heard.

I’ll leave you with the funniest moment in my last few days. It really made me think, too. I was exiting a dining establishment, and I held the door for a young lady with carryout for lunch. She thanked me and I said, “This mask. You can’t even tell I’m smiling. Sheesh!” And she promptly replied, “Oh, yes, I can! I can see your crow’s feet crinkle!”

Well I guess the good thing that can be said is I have laugh lines. That’s the best badge of honor any of us can have right now.

Keep your sense of humor, kindness and compassion as we move through the summer. Be safe and please feel free to contact the chamber with any questions or concerns. Call 313-584-6100; we’re here to help.