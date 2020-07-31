New Members for August 2020

New Vision Studios, LLC

Anthony Vannoy, President

New Vision Studios provides a whole new way of showcasing real estate, marketing businesses, and most importantly helping clients reach new customers. The company uses state-of-the-art 360 photography to create virtual tours that can be viewed on social media, company websites, residential listings, and most importantly can be posted to Google Street View for the entire world to see. They are proud to be the go-to 360 virtual tour providers for the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Their services provide the DLBA the ability to virtually share their homes and properties to a wider audience from the comfort and safety of their home. The best benefit of having a 360 virtual tour available on Google or within your website is that potential clients can visit your business or residential listing from the comfort and safety of their own home, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They are a registered Google Street View Photographer which allows them to add photos to a wide array of Google applications such as Google Earth, Google Maps and Google Street View. These 360 images are instantly accessible on Google when someone searches your business. With many restaurants and shops looking to open soon, there is never a better time to market your business through 360 photography. Virtual tours are a safe and affordable solution for showcasing not only your real estate or business but also for regaining consumer confidence by highlighting your business’ efforts in keeping customers safe during these unprecedented times.

Life Medical Center

Dr. Mike Eldriani, M.D.

At Life Medical Center, they pride themselves on exceptional care to achieve clinical excellence for their patients and community. They deliver primary and urgent care services by board certified physicians who believe in personable, compassionate health care. They offer a state-of-the art facility utilizing the latest technology. Their mission is your best health for life. Dr. Mike Eldirani founded Life Medical Center with the belief that exceptional patient experience comes from achieving a higher standard of health care, which is determined by decisions that help save patients’ time and money. Eldriani is an experienced board-certified physician and medical director at Life Medical Center. He specializes in family and emergency medicine. Born and raised in the Dearborn area, Eldirani earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wayne State University before attending medical school at USE School of Medicine, graduating with high honors. He completed his family medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital in affiliation with the WSU School of Medicine. He then completed an emergency medicine fellowship. Eldirani seeks to understand and develop healthy relationships with patients to improve quality of health care delivered. With experience in the primary, urgent and emergency care settings, he sees patients of all ages with conditions varying from chronic health to immediate and emergent care.