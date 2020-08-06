Drunken motorcyclist hits outdoor patrons at Slip Mahoney’s

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – A drunken motorcyclist was arrested after he struck two patrons in the outdoor deck area at Slip Mahoney’s Bar and Grill, 18480 Fort St., last weekend.

The man, who reportedly was inexperienced with his ride and under the influence of alcohol, was attempting to put the motorcycle into gear when he drove into the deck area.

Two customers were treated by Riverview Fire Department personnel for minor injuries. The motorcyclist was unhurt.

The Riverview Police Department Detective Bureau submitted a warrant request with the district court.