Garden City armed robbery suspect arrested after chase ends in Dearborn

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — A suspect in a Garden City armed robbery was arrested today following a coordinated effort between five police and fire agencies which included a lockdown of the Rouge Complex.

The Dearborn United Dispatch Center with Michigan State Police, Detroit, Garden City and Melvindale police departments and Dearborn Fire Department combined in the search and arrest.

The man was wanted for an armed robbery at Express Liquor, 31450 Cherry Hill Road in Garden City, just after 9 a.m. this morning. He fled in a white and tan Ford F-150.

As officers saw the truck driving at Ford Road and Brant, they attempted a traffic stop but the man did not stop, and chase began into Dearborn Heights on eastbound Ford Road.

The suspect led police to southbound Telegraph and when the truck hit the area of I-94, Dearborn police joined the pursuit to Schaefer Road and Mellon.

According to reports, the man abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He entered the AK Steel plant area to hide in the tall grass before he was arrested at 5:30 p.m. following a search near Schaefer Road and Butler.

Police asked at the time that the public avoid the area as the search was conducted. A lockdown at the Rouge Complex began at all buildings and was lifted about 1:35 p.m. this afternoon.

“At this time, it is our understanding that no shots have been fired and our employees at both AK Steel and Ford in the Rouge Complex are safe and in lockdown,” United Auto Workers Public Relations Director Brian Rothenberg said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that this is an active situation that the Dearborn Police are handling. At this point, it appears to not be workplace related. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dearborn Police and all who are on lockdown during this situation.”

The Garden City Police Department took custody of the man. Charges against the man have not been announced.

