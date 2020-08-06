Melvindale youth services librarian applies for and receives 2 grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Youth Services Librarian Jeannine Warrow applied for and received a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Grant, Library Director Theresa Kieltyka said at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.

The CARES grant, through the Library of Michigan, is a federal grant, and has two parts: $500 for personal protective equipment and a hand sanitizer stand, and $2,300 for technology upgrades.

The technology updates include WiFi hot spot devices, which can be checked out and used by students who are studying online at home and need internet access.

The WiFi hot spot devices are being obtained through a program which channels donations to non-profit organizations. The library is getting 11 devices, at about $120 each, which will be serviced through Sprint.

The library is also getting a new laptop for staff, which will allow them to work remotely, something they are currently unable to do.