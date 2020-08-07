Communities rally to send aid for Lebanon in wake of explosion

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

Local organizations, businesses and places of worships have been working to raise money in support of those impacted by the Beirut Port explosion Aug. 4 in Lebanon.

The explosion has been traced back to almost 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored at the port in a warehouse, killing at least 157 people and injuring about 5,000.

Up to 300,000 people are now temporarily without a place to live as the explosion cost an estimated $5 billion in damages. As of Aug. 6, 16 people have been detained by authorities in Lebanon as part of an investigation into the port explosion. The 16 are port and customs officials and workers responsible for or involved in maintenance at a warehouse that housed the explosive material, according to National News Agency

With a large Lebanese population in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, many have already started fundraisers or donation campaigns to support anyone impacted in Beirut.

Zaman International began its Lift Lebanon Campaign through International Medical Corps where money donated is leveraged, on average, 30:1 with every $1 donated unlocking an additional $30 in grants from institutions, donated medicines and supplies.

To donate go to bit.ly/zamanlebanon.

Another local non-profit, ACCESS, posted a disaster relief fund by its national institution, the Center for Arab American Philanthropy with 100 percent of a donation with an additional 50 cents-to-the-dollar match, will be guaranteed to the Lebanese Red Cross for its work on the ground in Lebanon.

Donate at www.centeraap.org/donate.

Amity Foundation Founder Amad Elzayat said donations made to the foundation will reach the people of Lebanon and that one of its donors has offered to match its donations.

To donate, go to theamityway.org/give, send through Chase Quick Pay at [email protected] or make checks payable to: The Amity Foundation, P.O. Box 1053 Dearborn Heights, MI, 48127.

Fairlane Car Wash, 12921 Michigan Ave., announced it would donate 100 of its proceeds from every Saturday in August to the Lebanon relief efforts.

The Custard Hut, 25947 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights, will donate all money from its Aug. 8 sales to the Zaman International Life Lebanon campaign.

The Islamic House of Wisdom held a morning and memorial Aug. 6 and started a relief operation assistance for Beirut which can be accessed at www.islamichouseofwisdom.com or directly at the office, 22575 Ann Arbor Trail.

Another place of worship, the Islamic Institute of Knowledge, 6345 Schaefer Road, partnered with Give Lively to set up a Lebanon Relief Fund where donations can be made online at secure.givelively.org/donate/islamic-institute-of-knowledge.

The Islamic Institute of America, 26305 Ford Road, held a virtual fundraiser and prayer for the victims of the Beirut explosion Aug. 6.

Donations can be made at www.iiofa.org/help.

A rally in support of Beirut and Lebanon is planned for 8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Dearborn Police Department, 16099 Michigan Ave., hosted by What’s Up Media Network.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask, respect social distancing and only bring a Lebanese or U.S. flag.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])