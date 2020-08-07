Police Blotter for week of August 9, 2020

Dearborn

Man lights firework, causes fire

Police responded to Lois and Bryan July 15 on a report of a firework that was set off in a field east of the area causing a brush fire. The Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The suspect entered a house in the 4200 block of Lois, according to the report.

Before officers arrived, a man left the house on a blue Yamaha motorcycle which was stopped at Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road. The man who was driving the motorcycle, admitted to setting off the firework and was cited by police for doing. Photos of the area where the fire took place were taken for evidence.

Police cite man for reckless driving

While on patrol in the area of Hemlock Park, 13355 Hemlock, police observed a white Chevy Cobalt traveling west on Hemlock from Hartwell at a high rate of speed. The Cobalt was going at least 65 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 mph, according to the report.

The Cobalt swerved into oncoming traffic and passed a vehicle traveling west on Hemlock. Officers turned their patrol vehicle around and caught up with the Chevy at Hemlock and Schaefer Road where a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver identified himself and was asked to exit the vehicle while a search of the vehicle was completed. Police issued the driver a citation for reckless driving and driving while unlicensed.

Police issue citations to intoxicated women

The owner of Red Martini, 22229 Michigan Ave., called police to the business June 25 after two intoxicated women refused to leave.

According to the report, the women were being disorderly and causing a disturbance inside the bar. The owner said the women got into an argument with a group of four customers inside the bar and almost started a fight. When the owner asked the group of four to leave the bar, they did, but the two women refused and began calling him names. The women sat outside on the patio instead of leaving the business resulting in the owner calling police.

While at the scene, officers spoke to the women who had a strong order of intoxicants on their breath. Both women also were unsteady on their feet, had watery eyes, and slurred speech, and were belligerent, loud and shouting obscenities in the parking lot.

Police made several attempts to have the women get a ride home, but they refused to do so. One of the women kept going through her purse and was not able to locate her phone.

The report said that the women kept on being loud, shouting obscenities and asking officers why they were harassing them.

One of the women said that someone pushed her near the bathroom door inside the bar, but was unable to describe the person who pushed her. When she was asked more questions about the incident near the bathroom, the woman said she did not want to make a report. She had no visible injuries, and both women refused medical attention.

The husband of one of the women arrived at the bar and picked both women up. Police issued a drunk and disorderly conduct citation to each woman. They were advised on court procedures.

Dearborn Heights

Two packages stolen from porch

A resident told police that two packages that were delivered to her home July 25 were stolen from the porch. Packages stolen were an air conditioning part worth $127 and an outdoor game worth $150.

The woman said a black Jeep pulled up in her driveway in the 5400 block of Cranbrook, but that she thought it was her son because he also has a Jeep. The woman went to the bathroom, and when she returned, the Jeep was gone and the packages on her front porch were missing. When the woman contacted her son to see if he came to the house, he said that he did not.

The Jeep pulled up the driveway sometime in the afternoon, the woman said, but she did not see who was driving the vehicle.

The woman said one more package was supposed to be delivered soon but was unsure if it was on the porch with the other two packages.

She was advised to call police if she doesn’t receive the third package.

Mother reports son’s mini-bike missing

A woman called police to report that her son’s $400 mini-bike was missing. According to the report, the black Monster Moto Classic mini-bike was stolen out of the shed that was in the backyard of a house in the 4400 block of Madison.

The mini-bike was stored at a friend of a family’s shed and was last seen at 9 p.m. July 25. At 11 a.m. the next day, the family realized the mini-bike was stolen.

When asked if there were any security cameras in the neighborhood, the mother said there was a Ring camera across the street, west from the house, and another Ring camera to the north of the same house.

No further information was available on the mini-bike’s whereabouts or a suspect.

Resident finds vehicle spray painted

Police were dispatched to a house in the 4100 block of Huron June 21 on a report of damage to a white Ford Transit.

The vehicle’s owner said that about 10:45 a.m. his vehicle was parked was the curb without any fresh damage. When he returned at 12:23 p.m. he noticed blue and tan spray paint on the vehicle with no distinct pattern.

According to the report, there were no security cameras at the man’s house nor in the surrounding area. The man told police that this was the second time his vehicle had been vandalized with spray paint.

There is no suspect information.

Credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle

A woman called police to report that her husband’s white Dodge Durango was broken into in their driveway and credit cards were stolen June 19.

The woman said the vehicle was parked in the driveway of their house in the 26510 block of Sheanhan Drive. When the husband went outside the next morning he discovered the Durango had been ransacked. The wife said the Durango was unlocked at the time of the break-in and there was no damage to the vehicle. Multiple credit cards were missing from the center console, but the husband said that the cards were possibly old or expired.

The couple’s house has a Ring Door Bell camera and a neighbor also had security cameras, with one pointing to the driveway, the wife said. According to the report, the wife was unsure whether the Ring camera showed the robbery and said she would speak to her neighbor for possible video footage.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm.)