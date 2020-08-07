Tlaib, Knezek and newcomer Tullio Liberati win primaries

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) and Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek (D-8th District) won the Democratic side of the Aug. 4 primary races with Tullio Liberati defeating two Democratic candidates in the 13th District state Representative primary.

David Dudenhoefer won on the Republican side over Al Lemmo and Linda Sawyer in the 13th District congressional primary and will face Tlaib in the November general election.

Tlaib received 71,703 votes while her competitor Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones received 36,493 votes. The two also faced off in the 2018 primary.

“We hit the ground running during my first term, delivering exceptional constituent services and pushing meaningful legislation birthed in the district,” Tlaib said in a statement, “and I’m so thankful that Democratic voters in every corner of the district have decided that we earned a chance to continue this essential work of ensuring that government works on behalf of everyday people, centering the most vulnerable.

“Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win. We have a resounding mandate to put people before profits. Let it be known that in the 13th District, just like in communities across our country, we are done with establishment politics that put corporations first.”

Dudenhoefer received 6,837 votes while Sawyer and Lemmo received 4,956 and 2,576 votes, respectively. He also ran for the same seat in 2018.

Another Liberati will be on the ballot this November, but it won’t be current 13th District State Rep. Frank Liberati, who was term-limited and could not run for re-election, but instead his brother Tullio.

During the primary election, Tullio Liberati received 4,997 votes to win the Democratic side over Bill Colovos and Timothy Estheimer who received 3,866 and 3,209 votes, respectively.

“We did it! And by we, I mean the awesome team that I had helping me, along with my supporters,” Tullio Liberati wrote on Facebook. “Special thanks to my wonderful wife Connie, she was my rock through the whole campaign.

“To my brother Frank, going to Lansing numerous times to watch you work for your constituents was truly inspirational. The passion you displayed for helping our community fueled my desire to run for this office. Lastly, a huge shout out to the voters. Without your support winning would not have been possible. I want you all to know that if elected in November I will be advocating on your behalf in Lansing with the same passion and that you showed for me.”

The 8th District County Commission primary ended with Knezek winning over Nena Fawaz 10,764 votes to 6,439.

Knezek was appointed to the position by former County Commissioner Diane Webb, who resigned and accepted a job as superintendent of Redford Township.

There is currently no Republican candidate on the ballot so Knezek should win the seat in November unless a write-in candidate makes a successful run.

“Thank you to the residents of Dearborn Heights, Redford Township, and Livonia for placing your trust in me and thank you to my amazing family, friends, volunteers, and supporters for all you did to help get us here,” he said on Facebook Aug. 5. “This was a team effort from the beginning and I am proud of what we accomplished together. Onward to November!”

For all Wayne County election results go to www.waynecounty.com/elected/clerk/election-results.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])