City of Dearborn employee dies at 72

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Mel Overwater, 72, a part-time inspector for the city in the Property Maintenance & Development Services department died Aug. 6, while at work.

He worked and lived in Dearborn for over 40 years, including at the Ford Rouge Complex where Overwater worked in skilled trades as a mechanic and machinist, his obituary said.

Overwater also served as a reserve officer in the Dearborn Police Department and rose to earning the rank of lieutenant. Following his retirement, he joined the city as an inspector.

“Mayor (John) O’Reilly and everyone at the City of Dearborn are devastated by the passing of Mr. Overwater,” a statement from the city read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we all mourn the loss of an exceptional man and dedicated public servant.”

“He loved tinkering and fixing things,” the obituary said. “He could operate anything with an engine, whether on land, sea, or sky, but he particularly loved his boat and his motorcycle. His happiest moments, however, were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, who will forever miss him and love him.”

Overwater was born on Sept. 23, 1948, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, before his family immigrated to the United States in 1957. He was described as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend in his obituary.

A funeral mass was held at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Aug. 13.

The viewing and mass were also live streamed on YouTube for those who could not attend in person and made available online afterwards.

Overwater leaves his wife of 40 years, Kathleen Overwater; his children, Ken (Sara) Overwater, Theresa (Michael) Ferrari, Lisa Overwater and Marie Overwater; his grandchildren, Owen Ferrari, Chloe Ferrari, Nick Schropp and Eleanor Overwater; and his siblings, Mike Overwater and Peggy Stadelman.

He was predeceased by his parents, Christian and Adriana Overwater.

Kathleen Overwater wrote a message about her husband’s death on her Facebook page saying, “a live lived so full of love and laughter deserves to be beautifully remembered and safely remembered.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])