Dearborn Lebanon lemonade stand

Dearborn Lebanon lemonade standAugust 14, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentState Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (left, D-15th District) with Mustapha, Fatima, 4, and Sabrina Babaoui at the family's lemonade stand in Dearborn which was started to raise money for families in Lebanon impacted by the Beirut Port explosion. Over the weekend of Aug. 7, the Babaouis raised $7,500 with the help of online donations in addition to the lemonade sales. The family plans to send the proceeds to the Amity Foundation, which is working to deliver and directly distribute donations to Lebanon.