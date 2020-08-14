Divine Child drive-thru graduation ceremony August 14, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Divine Child Catholic Schools FacebookA Divine Child High School senior with family and friends outside the Church of Divine Child, 1055 N. Silverly Lane, during the drive-through graduation ceremony Aug. 9. Class of 2020 students also attended a private blessing in church followed by a socially distanced Mass on the football field. “Class of 2020 has lived up to their class motto, following their dreams with resilience, determination, persistence and faith,” the Facebook post read. “God bless them on this next chapter of their lives. Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon.” A Divine Child High School senior with family and friends outside the Church of Divine Child, 1055 N. Silverly Lane, during the drive-through graduation ceremony Aug. 9. Class of 2020 students also attended a private blessing in church followed by a socially distanced Mass on the football field. “Class of 2020 has lived up to their class motto, following their dreams with resilience, determination, persistence and faith,” the Facebook post read. “God bless them on this next chapter of their lives. Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon.”