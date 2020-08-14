Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Drunken motorcyclist suspect who struck Slip Mahoney patrons arraigned

Riverview police officers are seeking the presumed owner of the motorcycle, who is believed to be shown in the interior restaurant image, who drove the motorcycle away from the crash scene before authorities arrived.


By SUE SUCHYTA
Sunday Times Newspapers

Julian M. Dumalo

RIVERVIEW – Julian M. Dumalo, 28, of Brownstown Township, was arraigned Aug. 10 in 27th District Court in connection with a crash which injured two outdoor diners at Slip Mahoney’s.

Dumalo, a restaurant patron and an inexperienced motorcycle operator, allegedly borrowed a friend’s motorcycle and put it into gear, crashing into an outdoor seating area, injuring a husband and wife who were seated on the outdoor deck.

He was charged with operating with a blood alcohol content more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan, for operating while intoxicated, and for his second offense for operating with a suspended driver’s license.

Dumalo, who had a “not guilty” plea entered on his behalf, was remanded into the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department pending an Aug. 20 probable cause pre-conference hearing.

The alleged owner of the motorcycle, who drove it away from the scene before police officers arrived, is being sought by authorities.

A piece of a motorcycle’s fairing, a shell which reduces wind drag, believed to belong to the involved motorcycle, was found on a nearby road.

Riverview police detectives are asking the public for help identifying the owner of the motorcycle, and request they call 734-281-4216 with any information.