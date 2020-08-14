Drunken motorcyclist suspect who struck Slip Mahoney patrons arraigned



By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Julian M. Dumalo, 28, of Brownstown Township, was arraigned Aug. 10 in 27th District Court in connection with a crash which injured two outdoor diners at Slip Mahoney’s.

Dumalo, a restaurant patron and an inexperienced motorcycle operator, allegedly borrowed a friend’s motorcycle and put it into gear, crashing into an outdoor seating area, injuring a husband and wife who were seated on the outdoor deck.

He was charged with operating with a blood alcohol content more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan, for operating while intoxicated, and for his second offense for operating with a suspended driver’s license.

Dumalo, who had a “not guilty” plea entered on his behalf, was remanded into the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department pending an Aug. 20 probable cause pre-conference hearing.

The alleged owner of the motorcycle, who drove it away from the scene before police officers arrived, is being sought by authorities.

A piece of a motorcycle’s fairing, a shell which reduces wind drag, believed to belong to the involved motorcycle, was found on a nearby road.

Riverview police detectives are asking the public for help identifying the owner of the motorcycle, and request they call 734-281-4216 with any information.