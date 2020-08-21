Crestwood Schools appoints new board member

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The Crestwood Schools Board of Education appointed Najah Jannoun to the board during a special meeting Aug. 17.

Following interviews and a discussion, the board unanimously selected Jannoun, who will be sworn in during their regular virtual meeting Aug. 24.

The seat became vacant after former Trustee Lynne Senia was appointed the new city clerk. Senia’s resignation was effective July 28 after the decision was made at a July 23 council meeting.

Jannoun will serve the reminder of Senia’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

“I’ve been actively involved in my child’s education from the very beginning, starting out as a homeroom mom to field trips — I mean anything that I could be part of I wanted to be,” Jannoun said. “I really believe that an equitable education for all — our children’s education is their foundation — it’s what could help them in their future. So, basically what’s driven me to be a part of it is I’ve done everything else and I felt like I wanted to serve in a different capacity.”

Jannoun, along with candidates Beaumont Hospital-Taylor Director of Pharmacy Ramez Khanafer and substitute teacher Susan Regal were interviewed for 20 minutes each and asked the same nine questions by the board members.

Jannoun said she has lived in Dearborn Heights for 30 years and worked as a Realtor in the city for the last 10 years. She also served on multiple teams and committees within the district including the school improvement team, policy committee and Crestwood Advisory Team.

Most recently, Jannoun was the PTA president at Highview Elementary, vice president of the PTA at Riverside Middle School and started the PTA at Crestwood High School.

Jannoun also submitted the PTA paperwork to get the non-profit status for Highview because it wasn’t compliant previously.

Trustees said they were impressed with Jannoun’s involvement in the district, citing that she regularly attends and speaks up during meetings showing her dedication.

Other involvement Jannoun has within the district includes fundraising for incentives and gift cards for the PBIS for students, packaging and distributing food for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping with getting the non-homestead millage renewal passed.

To watch the Aug. 17 special meeting go to https://youtu.be/c2zHhjj-_ZA.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])