Dearborn Heights Heather Lane Park clean-up

Dearborn Heights Heather Lane Park clean-upAugust 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of FacebookDearborn Heights elected officials, department heads, community members and residents volunteered their time to clean up Heather Lane Park in Dearborn Heights Aug. 15. The cleanup was originated by Councilman Tom Wencel after he read and received concerns about the park. Directors of the Public Works, Building Maintenance and Parks & Recreation departments assisted by killing the weeds on the playgrounds, fences and near the tennis courts along with having new playground mulch delivered. Additional volunteers also spent their time at the Richard A. Young Rain Garden Maintenance Day, happening simultaneously at the Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley. Photo courtesy of Facebook