Dearborn Lebanon candlelight vigil

Photo courtesy of Dearborn.org
Attendees light candles during a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for Lebanon hosted by the Lebanese Relief Organization Aug. 14 at Ford Woods Park. The Aug. 4 Beirut Port explosion where almost 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored caused billions of dollars in damage. Local organizations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights organized fundraisers and donation collections to send to those in need in Lebanon.

 


Photo courtesy of Dearborn.org
Attendees remember the lives lost in the Beirut Port explosion during a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for Lebanon hosted by the Lebanese Relief Organization Aug. 14 at Ford Woods Park. The Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut where almost 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored caused billions of dollars in damage. Local organizations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights organized fundraisers and donation collections to send to those in need in Lebanon.