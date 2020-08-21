Dearborn Lebanon candlelight vigil

Dearborn Lebanon candlelight vigilAugust 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn.orgAttendees light candles during a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for Lebanon hosted by the Lebanese Relief Organization Aug. 14 at Ford Woods Park. The Aug. 4 Beirut Port explosion where almost 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored caused billions of dollars in damage. Local organizations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights organized fundraisers and donation collections to send to those in need in Lebanon. Photo courtesy of Dearborn.orgAttendees remember the lives lost in the Beirut Port explosion during a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for Lebanon hosted by the Lebanese Relief Organization Aug. 14 at Ford Woods Park. The Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut where almost 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored caused billions of dollars in damage. Local organizations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights organized fundraisers and donation collections to send to those in need in Lebanon.