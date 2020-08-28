Anderson graduates Demou, Wright named Rotary Scholarship winners

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Anderson High School graduating seniors Caroline Demou and Andrew Wright have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by the Southgate Rotary Club, Dominic Hall, club president, announced recently.

“We are pleased to award these scholarships to two very deserving Southgate students,” he said. “We are committed to helping students further their education.”

Demou plans to major in early childhood education at Eastern Michigan University, while Wright intends to study mechanical engineering at Michigan State University.

The scholarship winners were selected based on an essay explaining how their high school experiences mirrored the Rotary motto, “Service above self.”

Wright spoke of an initial volunteer opportunity at a baseball camp, which he said led to more volunteer time on his part.

“The first time I volunteered was amazing,” he said. “I found myself truly enjoying helping everyone, and I began to volunteer more frequently.”

Demou said volunteering allows her to feel like she is making a difference in the lives of others.

“I cannot wait to become a teacher, to be a role model to young people, to help my community and to come home each day knowing I have made a positive impact in the world around me.”

Hall said the Southgate Rotary Club is pleased to help the two scholarship recipients on their respective journeys.

“We know these students will accomplish great things in their lifetime,” he said. “We are happy to be a small part of their success.”